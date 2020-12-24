Ronald McDonald House uses excess funds to help other charities

JOPLIN, Mo. — One non-profit is helping more than just their guests.

Ronald McDonald House of the Four States is known for helping families in their time of need. But it’s more than families walking up their steps for a helping hand, other non-profits are as well.

Annette Thurston – Executive Director, Ronald McDonald House Charities of The Four States, said, “As we have excess, and we know that we’ve met the needs of our guest families here, as well of those in the hospital, then we reach out to other organizations who at the same time, they share our mission.”

The Ronald McDonald House has reached out to five non-profits. And with the permission of the original donor they’re giving their donations to organizations who need them more.

Jennie Sullivan – Clinic Manage, Access Family Care Medical And Dental Clinic, said, “We got a call from Ronald McDonald House yesterday asking if we would like to receive some stuffed animals for our patients.”

Cuddly toys aren’t the only things the Ronald McDonald House is giving to local organizations.

“It can be food, it can be, we’ll be sharing some backpacks that were donated, you know, to us that can be used,” said Thurston.

Normally these rooms are filled with families, but now they’re filled with donations.

“Our community, I want to say thank you for reaching out to us, meeting the needs of our families, and allowing us to reach out again to our not for profits.”

“The kids will be excited. A lot of them, especially as they come in for their well child visits and get shots, we hear a lot of tears, so these should bring a smile to their faces,” said Sullivan.