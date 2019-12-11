Ronald McDonald House receives gifts from Freeman Auxiliary

JOPLIN, Mo. — If you feel stressed out about getting ready for Christmas, just imagine how much worse it would be if you had a sick or injured child in the hospital?

That’s the situation for families staying at the Ronald McDonald House of the Four States over the holidays.

But they will have something to call their own this holiday season thanks to the Freeman Health System Auxiliary.

Each year, auxiliary members purchase gifts for a child and an adult and then put them under the tree at the house that love built in Joplin.

Susan Carlsten says it’s a labor of love for auxiliary members.

Susan Carlsten, Freeman Auxiliary President, said, “When you have an ill child, you’re not thinking about shopping, you’re not thinking really about Christmas, you’re so concerned about the welfare of your child, and it’s great to have a facility like this where they can come chose a gift for anyone.”

Parents get the chance to pick out something for themselves as well as their healthy kids staying with them.