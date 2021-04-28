Ronald McDonald House publishes wish list

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Four States has come out with its May wish list.

The non-profit got the idea for this month’s wish list from local hospital staffs and this month are incorporating a preemie bank. Items needed include preemie outfits and diapers. Other items the organization is looking for includes travel size facial tissue, inspirational journals, gift cards and more.

Shirley Hylton – Associate Director, said, “It’s a great time to get specific because like I say we get a lot of other things, and with Covid, you know we’ve had to try and think outside the box and this is just another need that we have found that we might be able to fulfill.”

Hylton adds the items must be new, and you can even have them mailed to the Ronald McDonald House.

To find out what other items you can donate to the ronald mcdonald house, we have the link on our website, fourstates homepage dot com.