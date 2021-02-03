Ronald McDonald House provides going home boxes

JOPLIN, Mo. — One non-profit is helping new families who have positive covid-19 cases.

The Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Four States is providing going home boxes to Freeman Health System NICU Families. If a parent has a positive covid-19 case and can’t see their new-born. These boxes have them covered. The care package items have all been donated to the Ronald McDonald House and include — Clothes, a stuffed animal, books, blankets, and more.

Shirley Hylton – Associate Director for Ronald McDonald House of the Four States, said, “We’ve just have had to look at alternative ways to serve families, and this is one of those ways we stay in touch with the hospitals on a daily basis, and find out what the needs are of the families are there, so we can help them any way we can.”

Hylton says they’ve only given out a couple boxes so far, but they plan on giving out one to two a month.