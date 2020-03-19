Ronald McDonald House overcomes COVID obstacles to continue helping area families

Nathan Honeycutt with Ozark Center provides Ronald McDonald House families and staff words of encouragement and validation.

JOPLIN, Mo.– For the Ronald McDonald House of the Four States, welcoming springtime normally means welcoming volunteers.

According to Annette Thurston, Executive Director, spring is one of the busier times of the year for the charity. Mornings and afternoons are spent giving tours to student groups and businesses…

…While evenings are dedicated to feeding the hearts, souls, and stomachs of the families staying at the house.

From new volunteers to old friends, the Ronald McDonald House of the Four States welcomes people from all over the area to support and spend time with families whose children who are in the hospital — many of them babies being cared for in the NICU.

But this year, things are a little different.

The increasing threat of coronavirus has prompted the cancellation of several community events, including a number of the charity’s national and local fundraisers. The non-profit’s headquarters has also taken action to prevent the spread of disease by conducting screenings at locations across the nation.

The organization also made the decision temporarily cut volunteer opportunities — all to protect the health of community members, staff, families, and the patients themselves.

For House staff, this heartbreaking news magnifies the severity of the outside world. But inside, there is still work to be done.

Beyond the normal precautions like handwashing and disinfecting, operations have shifted to meet the house’s needs, especially meals.

“Our families rate our meals as the number-one service we provide,” said Thurston.

Teaming up with local restaurants, RMHC is working to feed families, taking one less load off their shoulders.

Along with prioritizing travel safety by being on top of advisories, coordinators are encouraging families to use the House’s Angel Eye Camera System. The software streams a live feed of the baby while they are in their bed to families, keeping patients safe and sound while giving parents peace of mind.

As added stressors surrounding the spread of COVID-19 brings to families continue to intensify, the House’s mission statement reminds employees of why they are there to begin with:

“To provide a ‘home away from home’ for families of seriously ill children and ill expectant mothers being treated at Freeman Health System and Mercy Hospital.”

Thurston says for house staff, home truly is where the heart is — and to care for families in the best way possible, coordinators are emphasizing self-care and guidance.

Wednesday, staff from Ozark Center were at the House to visit with families and staff and provide words of encouragement. Counselor Nathan Honeycutt spoke about stress management, validating feelings of worry, overwhelm, and fear.

“The truth is that stress is a part of life,” Honeycutt explained. “It’s the things we carry, it means we have emotions. It means that something’s important to us.”

Amber Marrett, a mom utilizing the services provided by RMHC while her newborn son, Walker, is being cared for in the NICU.

And although staff may be stressed and fearful of the future, the Ronald McDonald House of the Four States is still serving as the House on the Hill for families in need.

Amber Marrett of Baxter Springs has only been at the house for three nights. She says that she couldn’t be happier with the services the house has provided, allowing her and her husband to focus on enjoying time with their newborn son, Walker.

She says that in tough times like this, staying positive is key.

“We are focusing on the daily milestones that our son has and another way to be optimistic and positive is thinking about the care he is receiving,” Marrett explained. “Of course, we wish he was with us but we know he’s in the next best place.”

New mother Brionnah Rose has been staying in the house for four weeks and like Marrett, she agrees that positivity is crucial.

Brionnah Rose, a mom from Pittsburg who will soon take home her son, Liam, after spending more than a month in the NICU.

“You have to look at the good things, too,” said Rose. “He’s here, he’s alive. Looking at the positive side kept me going.”

Week after week, Rose has kept looking up.

“‘Now he has his oxygen off,’ or ‘now he doesn’t need his feeding tube.'”

This week, Rose will finally take home her newborn son, Liam, after spending roughly a month in the NICU.

“I’ve been waiting so long to take him home and it’s been nice here, but home will always be home,” said Rose.

Good news and positivity are helping drive operations at the Ronald McDonald House, so that one day, these families and patients can finally head home after days, weeks, and sometimes months of fighting.

“After going on the journey they have, I know there is nothing they can’t handle,” said Thurston.

Thurston adds that although their doors are closed to visitors, they are still taking donations through their dropbox. They have also updated their House Wish List so that people still have a way to give back.