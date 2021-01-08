Ronald McDonald House of the Four States Refurbishes Iconic Statue

Steve’s Frame and Body Shop has acquired the Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Four States Ronald statue. The statue was sanded down, repainted with waterbase colors and topped off with a clear coat, including UV protector so the color won’t fade.

“Ronald has been painted when it was new and sitting out in the weather, it just naturally deteriorates. So we did this, redid this, about five or six years ago because it was looking sad, and so we did it again,” says Steve Chenault with Steve’s Frame and Body Shop.

The state will be back at the Ronald McDonald House next weekend.