JOPLIN, Mo. — A new year brings with it new needs for the house that love built.

The Ronald McDonald House of the Four States is asking for assistance from the community to help them serve the families of sick and injured kids across the region. They hope to start hosting families again inside the facility and will need to be stocked up once that time finally comes.

Shirley Hylton, Ronald McDonald House Associate Director, said, “Increase our supplies for facemasks and hand sanitizer and we have pots and pans that need replacing and a vacuum cleaner that quit on us and things like that so our wish list this month concentrates on things that the house needs.”