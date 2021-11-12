Ronald McDonald House in need of food donations as more families begin to stay

JOPLIN, Mo. — Officials with the Ronald McDonald House in Joplin could use some help.

They’re in need of more food donations, now that families are staying there again. Soup, microwavable oatmeal, breakfast burritos, packets of cocoa and lasagna noodles are just a number of the items on their wish-list.

“Now that we’ve reinstated families back into the house, things are going down faster, because we have more families in and out, so we’re constantly cooking breakfast, lunch and dinner for them,” said Shirley Hylton — RMH Charities of the Four States Associate Director.

Donations can be dropped off at the house. It’s located at 3402 South Jackson Avenue — near Freeman Health System.