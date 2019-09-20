Ronald McDonald House honors Tamko for outstanding dedication

Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Four States honors a dedicated supporter of its organization.

A special brick dedication ceremony was held Thursday afternoon in honor of Tamko Building Products. Tamko is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year, so RMHC representatives wanted to celebrate the company’s ongoing support of the charity.

The non-profit’s executive director, Annette Thurston, says Tamko has been a partner with the charity since the very beginning, when the house first opened. And, today is about more than just a brick.

“Today was a day to emphasize family — the family of the Humphreys and the family of Ronald McDonald House,” Thurston explained. “That sense of family carries through that makes our community what it is and is what we all strive for.”

Representatives from Tamko and the Humphreys family, who lead the company, were present for the ceremony. The brick will be permanently placed in the Ronald McDonald House’s garden patio.