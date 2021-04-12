Ronald McDonald House collecting aluminum tabs

JOPLIN, Mo. — An organization that gives families with sick children a safe place to stay needs your help.

The Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Four States is collecting aluminum tabs. They’re the little tabs on soda cans, soup cans, and pet food cans. Since opening 25 years ago, the organization has made more than $37,000 from the aluminum tab donations.

The collection is part of their campaign for Earth Day, as a way to reduce, reuse, and recycle.

Annette Thurston, Executive Director, said, “When you keep aluminum out of our landfills that aluminum goes back into products that are made in and used every single day. The can is a little too cumbersome so its a win win proposition.”

All the money from the tabs goes back to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Four States. You can drop off tabs anytime at 3402 South Jackson.