Ronald McDonald House Charities Joplin in need of non-perishable food donations

JOPLIN, Mo. — In Joplin, the Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Four States is serving more families since it reopened to visitors in the spring.

And, officials there say they’re in need of microwavable meals, trail mix, salad dressing and other nonperishables.

“Our pantry levels are lower than they usually are because we feed them breakfast, lunch and dinner. It takes the burden of the expense of the meals away from the families so we can provide what they need,” said Shirley Hylton, RMHC Associate Director.

Donations can be dropped off at the house. It’s located at 34th and Jackson — near Freeman Health System.