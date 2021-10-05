Ronald McDonald House Charities ask to consider donating in increments of ten

JOPLIN, Mo. — Officials with the “Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Four States” want you to consider the power of 10.

They say, while donations of all types are always gladly accepted — ones made in $10 increments can make life a little easier for families who have children in local hospitals.

Especially in the midst of the pandemic.

“Whether it’s a gas card, whether it’s a meal card, whether it’s a retail card, it makes a huge impact for those families that are traveling back and forth to our local hospitals to be with that child, to have a meal here at Ronald McDonald House, or a meal on the road, it makes that difference,” said Annette Thurston, Ex. Dir., Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Four States.

You can learn more about the organization’s “Power of 10” campaign. We’ve put a link here.