Ronald McDonald House celebrates 22nd anniversary

JOPLIN, Mo. — The month of July, 2020 marks the 22nd anniversary of the opening of the Ronald McDonald House of the Four States.

To honor that milestone, Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Four States are encouraging area residents to donate a dollar for each year they’ve been open.

And even if you can’t afford that promotion, the facility has a list of items you can purchase and bring to the house.

For more information on how to donate to the 22 for 22 promotion, or wish list items, you can call 417-624-2273.

www.rmhjoplin.org