Ronald McDonald House celebrates 22 years

JOPLIN, Mo. — The house that loved built in Joplin is celebrating its 22nd birthday.

The Ronald McDonald House of the Four States opened its doors 22 years ago today.

Annette Thurston has been the Executive Director of the facility the entire time, and says since then, the facility has been a temporary home to more than 3,500 families over the years.

Among the visitors celebrating the milestone was 4-year-old Emmy Clevenger who brought her fundraising lemonade stand.

She’s been able to raise nearly $10,000 just since this Spring and wanted to take the proceeds and buy gifts for kids who are in the hospital.

She explains how she got the idea in the first place.

Emmy Clevenger, C.E.O., Emmy’s Lemonade Stand, said, “Saw on the news that a little boy got sick, that’s how.”

Mandy Clevenger, Emmy’s Lemonade Stand Investor, said, “And she sits in the heat, she does not complain, and she absolutely loves to help kids, she loves to help, she’s the C.E.O. and she loves to boss us around um I’m just amazed at her heart at four year old you know.”

For more information on Emmy’s fundraising lemonade stand, follow the link below.

https://www.facebook.com/search/top?q=emmys%20lemonade%20stand