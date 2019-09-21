ROLLOVER: Semi-Tractor Trailer Hauling 41,000 lbs of Meat

(SARCOXIE, Mo.) — According to radio reports this crash occurred about 4:10 AM. Tractor trailer traveling eastbound on I-44 left the south side of the roadway and rolled in the south ditch.

32MM is East of Sarcoxie about 2 miles. Joplin News First is filming on the the dead end of the South Outer Road, Birch Road.

This is a refrigerated unit reported to be hauling 41,000 lbs of meat. The trailer is breached so that involves a report to the local health department.

It’s not known at this time, but most usually when contents breach a trailer (meaning bust open and spill out). Or the refrigerated unit ceases to work. Thus causing the contents temperature to change. Those contents will have to be disposed of due to health department standards. This is an important part of public safety.

No reported injuries to the single occupant driver. Male is not a local driver.

M&M Wrecker will be off-loading the cargo and then resetting the semi and trailer, to be towed. This will take a period of hours so there might be some delays.

Jasper County Sheriff Deputies initially responded to the crash with Sarcoxie Fire Department. The Missouri State Highway Patrol are continually on the crash scene and will handle the report.