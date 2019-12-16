Rogers man arrested on rape charge

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA) — A man from Rogers was arrested for rape on December 6.

According to court records, Kenneth Steward, 37, is facing charges of rape and second-degree sexual assault.

Steward is accused of raping a 16-year-old girl. The girl said the first rape occurred around August of 2019.

Steward told police he stopped having sex with the girl because he, “changed his mind,” and, “didn’t want her to think it was okay to be sexually active with adult men.”

He also told police that the 16-year-old was lying about previous instances of rape occurring.

Steward has posted bond and been released. He will next appear in court on January 13, 2020.