Rogers man arrested for sexual assault

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Rogers man was arrested last week for sexual assault.

Joey Le, 30, was arrested on September 16 for suspicion of:

second-degree sexual assault

failure to comply with registration reporting requirements

contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

According to a probable cause report, the incident stemmed from a 15-year-old that was at Le’s residence on September 5.

He hasn’t been formally charged.

I hope he gets what he deserves. I’ve just been waiting on that for awhile. ANONYMOUS WOMAN NUMBER ONE

JOEY LE

Benton County Prosecuting Attorney Nathan Smith said that should happen before Le’s next court appearance scheduled for late October.

Le was transported to the Benton County Jail and has since bonded out.

KNWA/FOX 24 spoke to his attorney, Kimberly Weber.

“My client is a hard-working young man here in Northwest Arkansas,” Weber said. “My client denies all of the allegations.”

This is not Le’s first time to be in trouble with the law.

Joey is just a good upstanding young man who has had problems in the past. KIMBERLY WEBER, REPRESENTS JOEY LE

More than a decade ago, he was in a similar situaion.

Court documents show he pleaded guilty to sexual indecency with a child in 2010.

He was required to register as a sex offender.

KNWA/FOX 24 spoke to two women who claim they knew Le and said they weren’t surprised to hear about his arrest.

Time went on and I found out he was talking to more 13-year-olds and 12-year-olds. ANONYMOUS WOMAN NUMBER ONE

Both women wished to be anonymous.

You can be hardworking but still have this side of you doing this to other women. That doesn’t make it okay. ANONYMOUS WOMAN NUMBER TWO

Le is due back in court Monday, October 26.