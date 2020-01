UPDATE: One man was taken to a nearby hospital for possible smoke inhalation.

Firefighters had to pull the man out of the home.

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA) — The Rogers Fire Department responded to the scene of a house fire in rural Benton County on Tuesday.

According to a Facebook post, crews were working to rescue one victim at a structure on Dougas Lane.

Pea Ridge, Avoca, and Little Flock fire departments also responded to the scene.