PRYOR, Okla. — The hard rock music festival took to Facebook and Twitter to announce its lineup early Wednesday morning.

Some of the bands that will be a part of the 3-day event include: Five Finger Death Punch, Slipknot, Papa Roach, Halestorm, and many more. You can see the full lineup in the Tweet below.

🔥LINEUP ANNOUNCEMENT🔥

Early bird passes on sale Friday at 10AM

➡️https://t.co/GJXinA2zBf pic.twitter.com/AMnRdiZFjJ — Rocklahoma (@Rocklahoma) January 22, 2020

Early Bird Passes for the concert go on sale Friday at 10:00 A.M.

Pryor, Oklahoma has hosted the event in the months of May and July since 2007.