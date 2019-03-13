Robot doctor tells patient he's going to die

(CNN Newsource) - A man was told he was going to die by a doctor speaking through a robot. His family says it was a tele-medicine fail.

A family in California is taking issue with how a man was told he was going to die. A robot rolled into his hospital room -- and a doctor from a remote location delivered the bad news through a screen. The patient did not hear well in one ear, and the robot could not get to the other side of the bed. So his grand-daughter had to repeat everything.

"There's a risk that breathing might not be enough."

This is how the family of a 78 year old man with chronic lung disease learned that he didn't have much longer to live, via a robot on a video call.

"It was giving his results of his CT scan, and basically telling him that he had no lungs left and the only thing he could recommend would be comfort care," said Catherine Quintana, daughter of patient.



Catherine Quintana had just left her father's bedside, when this occurred. Her daughter shot this cell phone video.

"It was very matter of fact if you listen to it, I didn't see any bedside manner in it," said Quintana.

The next day, Ernest Quintana passed away, two days after being rushed to Kaiser Permanente Medical Center in Fremont. Quintana isn't against the technology, but received no notice that it was part of hospital policy.

"I don't think it belongs in an ICU, I don't think it belongs to critical patients that are going to die. It's not meant for that, it's meant for more casual medical information," said Quintana.

Kaiser sent a statement to KPIX that reads in part:

"This is a highly unusual circumstance. We don't support or encourage the use of technology to replace the personal interactions between our patients and their care teams. We understand how important this is for all concerned, and we regret that we fell short of the family's expectations."

Medical experts recognize the benefits of telemedicine, particularly in rural towns without certain specialists.

"It really is the way you deliver it, so that physician that's on the other end has to be able to deliver that message with empathy, with compassion, and sympathy and also hope, it's very difficult to deliver that through telemedicine in that way," said Dr. Thomas Hopkins, Internal Medicine.

In its statement, Kaiser also said they are continuously learning how to best integrate technology into patient interactions and will use this experience as an opportunity to make improvements.

