Robbery Suspect Allegedly Shoots at Homeowner and Runs

Police are searching for a man who they say tried to rob a house then shot at the homeowner.

Early this afternoon at a house on Highway HH near Fairview a resident came home to find an armed person trying to rob their house.

The homeowner tried to stop the suspect from leaving with their car that’s when the suspect shot at them.

The suspect was able to get around the vehicle headed east on Highway HH.

The homeowner followed but the suspect wrecked their vehicle at the corner of Highway H and Norway Road.

That’s where the suspect ran off, authorities have set up a perimeter in the area.

Police say they’re searching for a white man in his mid 30’s about five foot seven with a thin build.

He has multiple tattoos on his arms and is considered armed and dangerous.

Call 911 if you have any information on this suspect.