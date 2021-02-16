Robbery investigation continues in Parsons

PARSONS, Ks. — An investigation continues in Parsons – as police try to identify the suspect in a recent robbery. It happened shortly after 9 a.m. on Monday at the Dollar General on Main Street.

Officers were told an armed white man, around six feet tall and medium build – fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money. Since this is an ongoing investigation, Parsons Police are asking anyone with any information to contact them.

Kyle Wiford, Acting Commander of Investigations, said, “Especially with surveillance cameras and home security cameras, we always urge people to check their systems, we do canvas neighborhoods in the immediate area looking for cameras, but sometimes they have them concealed where we can’t see them, so we do appreciate when people either email or call in if they have found some footage.”

tips@parsonspd.com

620-421-7060

620-421-7057