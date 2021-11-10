Rob Corn, son of Missouri Hall of Fame coach retires from Charlie’s Chicken after 15 years

JOPLIN, Mo. — Another member of the Corn family in Joplin has entered retirement.

Today after 15 years at Charlie’s Chicken, Rob Corn, the eldest son of Cindy, and Hall of Fame coach, Robert Corn, worked his last shift. Many of you may recognize him from Missouri Southern basketball games, where he helped man the bench for 20 years with his dad, and most recently, Jeff Boschee.

The Corns are moving to the Atlanta area to be closer to family. They’ve lived in Joplin since 1989.

“He’s been here ever since 2006 when he graduated high school, they put him right to work and he’s been here ever since. He’s got a second family here, there’s been a lot of managers and a lot of co-workers that he’s had the opportunity to work with and it’s just been a very pleasant experience for him and one that Cindy and I are very thankful for,” said Robert Corn, Father/Hall of Fame Basketball Coach.

Missouri Southern will host a special retirement ceremony for Rob in February.