Roaring River Fish Hatchery awarded Governor’s Award for Innovation

CASSVILLE, Mo. — The Roaring River Fish Hatchery in Cassville is recognized for their First Hole program.

The Missouri Department of Conservation awarded the facility with the Governor’s Award for Innovation.

Their program gives veterans, children, the elderly, and those with disabilities the chance to get out in nature through fishing.

Roaring River is the only facility in Missouri to offer such a program.

The initiative has about 4,000 participants annually to come out to Cassville.

They come from as far as Kansas City, St. Louis and Springfield.