Roads seeing improvements in Wyandotte

WYANDOTTE, Okla. — An Ottawa County City commissioner stepped up to fix the roads in his first district.

Steve Chasteen has the Central District in Wyandotte and divided his area into 7 working groups.

Each section has a certain amount of roads to maintain and oversee.

The roads have deteriorated into the ditches, the lanes have narrowed, vegetation has overgrown, and the roads are a foot lower than normal.

Chasteens goal is to re-use the material and reshape them for the public to use again.

Steven Chasteen District 2 Commissioner, says, “Ottawa County you know there’s always been a stigmatism that you just kind of deal with it and I don’t believe that I believe the community should get the best that they can out of their tax dollar. And those that are using their tax dollar for their services to them need to do that service back for them.”

Chasteen doesn’t have a set date when it will be completed, but next week Chasteen and his road team will begin area 4.