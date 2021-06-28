Roads and bridges in Ottawa County have been damaged and closed due to flooding

OTTAWA COUNTY, OK – Continuous rainfall has caused major flooding in parts of Ottawa County.

Officials say five roads are now closed, and three bridges haven been shut down.

Flood waters have washed away the sides of “East 120 Road Bridge” and buckled the pavement.

The bridge was installed only last year, after a previous one was damaged by flooding.

Flooded roads and other damages are primarily north of Highway-60

“Turn around, don’t drown. Do not trust water on the roadway even if you think you can see the road. Understand this water has got so much velocity right now. The ground is so saturated. It is literally washing out underneath tires as you sit on some of these roads.” Says Steven Chasteen County Commissioner for District 2.

Engineers will check the “East 120 Road Bridge” once the water recedes.