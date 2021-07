WEBB CITY, MO – An ongoing MODOT project will affect drivers on parts of Route 171 in Southwest Missouri.

On Monday, crews will start the process of resurfacing the stretch of highway between Centennial Avenue in Webb City and Fir Road in Airport Drive, along with short stretches of Main Street on both sides of the Stones Corner roundabout.

Traffic at night will be down to one lane.

The work is scheduled to be finished by August 16th.