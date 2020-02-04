Closings
Road work coming to McDonald County

MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — Beginning next week, some construction will affect your commute if you’re traveling in McDonald County.

Missouri Route 59 is expected to drop down to one lane due to a guardrail and road sign project starting the week of February 10th.

Crews will work between Route 76 in Anderson and Route 90 in Noel from 7 in the morning to 5 p.m. all week.

They will be installing new guardrail and new road signs along an 8 mile-stretch of 59.

Drivers can expect reduced speed limits and flaggers directing through the work zone, so find an alternate route if you can.

