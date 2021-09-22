Road resurfacing to begin soon in Pittsburg

PITTSBURG, Kans. — Construction will soon be underway for street improvement on Pittsburg roads.

The three hundred thousand dollar project will focus on resurfacing two separate portions downtown.

This includes the area between Pine and Broadway on 4th Street and the area between 2nd and 11th Street on Broadway.

The project consists of mill and overlay construction, repair and pavement markings.

During this time, drivers may notice traffic and delays due to one lane closing at a time.

“Really you’ll see a lot of reduction of lanes, maybe some interference at intersections, but it will really be reduced to one lane traffic in about two blocks at a time,” said Matt Bacon, Pittsburg Director of Public Works & Utilities.

Repair patching will finish around December first before resuming in the spring. Officials expect the whole project to be completed by June 1st next year.