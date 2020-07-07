Road repairs set to take place in Goodman

GOODMAN, Mo. — A construction project to repair old roads in Goodman is set to take place in a few weeks.

The city will be repaving B Avenue and Janice Street.

The city budgeted the project to cost about $150,000 however when they sent it out to be bid on, contractors said they could do it for $117,000.

These streets haven’t been paved in more than 20 years, so the need for this improvement is great.

J. R. Fisher, Mayor, Goodman, said, “Bringing it under budget speaks volumes around here. I’m glad that we had the council that we had to see this and recognize the value and the asset that it would be and everything that goes along with this in our community.”

The project is set to start sometime between the end of this month or early August.

It should take a few days to complete.