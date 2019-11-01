Road repairs in Joplin starting November 4… expect delays

JOPLIN, Mo. — City officials are making residents aware of upcoming repairs in two locations beginning Monday, November 4.

Main Street will cause north bound lanes north of 7th Street to be reduced to one lane.

Other repairs along Joplin Avenue and Wall Avenue north of 7th Street will reduce lanes during work along these roadways.

This work is scheduled to run through Wednesday, November 6.

Drivers may want to choose alternative routes due to possible delays. Drivers are encouraged to yield to traffic and use caution in the area.

For questions, please contact Public Works at 417-624-0820, ext. 598. To reach this extension directly, please dial 1 before 598.