JOPLIN, Mo. — Ongoing construction in Joplin may impact your commute this week.

Asphalt work will be taking place along South Connecticut Avenue and East 44th street today and Thursday, December 26th.

If you’re driving in this area, you’ll want to use caution and watch for temporary lanes closures.

Crews will be laying aspahlt on the newly constructed roadway south of the I-44 overpass.

Drivers may want to find alternate routes to avoid delays.