RN and LPN exam fees eliminated for first time test takers

MISSOURI— A new rule will help ease the financial strain on aspiring nurses in Missouri.

The Missouri State Board of Nursing is seeing a shortage of nurses across the state, and hopes reducing expenses for those entering the field will help combat that.

Registered nurse and licensed practical nurse exam fees have now been eliminated for the first time someone takes the test. Officials say they see a lot of new graduates struggling to get a job because they can’t afford the exam fees.

Board members hope removing that hurdle will help get more nurses hired in the state.