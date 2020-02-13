Riverton preschool aims to help kids with mental health issues

RIVERTON, Ks. — Experts say diagnosing mental health as early as possible can be beneficial in the long run.

How are local agencies trying to help?

Spring River Mental Health in Riverton has a specialized preschool.

Explorers Therapeutic Preschool is helping kids with mental health issues with a specialized curriculum so they’re successful in future classrooms.

Julie Vogel, Childrens Services Director, Spring River Mental Health, said, ‘We want their mental health symptoms to be managed so they can have a successful academic experience.”

“We decided to start providing a new service for children who have not yet entered kindergarten because we found that they were not ready behaviorally and socially and they needed some additional support.”

They provide behavioral, social, and academic skills using a specialized psycho-social rehabilitation method

“All of the children that attend our therapeutic preschool do have a mental health diagnosis.”

Stacy Manbeck, Executive Director, Spring River Mental Health, said, “It’s really important to diagnose early so that we can catch things can catch things as early as we can.”

“We provide a lot of therapeutic interventions. we’re working with them all the time on learning new behaviors,” said Vogel.

Because they don’t want student’s behaviors or mental health symptoms to interfere with their learning

“They might have something called Oppositional Defiant Disorder where they don’t like to follow the rules, they argue with adults. We also have children that have been victims of abuse or neglect and sometimes have some trauma experiences related to that.”

“Some of the things we work on are social skills and helping them learn how to follow rules,” said Manbeck.

“We want them to come here and feel supported and lifted up and praised and know what they’re doing right.”

Vogel says they are currently accepting new students into their program.

The only requirements are that they live in Cherokee County, be a client of Spring River Mental Health, and also meet some additional criteria.