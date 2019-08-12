Riverton man faces drug charges after sheriff deputies execute search warrant

A Riverton man is in custody facing drug and weapons charges after being arrested by Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputies.

As part of an ongoing investigation, law enforcement sought and obtained a search warrant for the home at 7392 Southeast 70th in Riverton on Sunday.

During the course of the search, suspected narcotics were located and seized. Carl Michael Lewis, 28, who was armed with a handgun, was arrested and taken into custody.

Lewis was transported to the Cherokee County Jail, where he is being held in lieu of $8,000 bond on allegations of possessing meth, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and criminal use of a weapon.

(Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office Press Release)