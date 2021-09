RIVERTON, Kans. — Riverton High School Alumni have a chance to give back to their community in a musical way.

The marching band is inviting all graduates of the program to come back and play during the Rams homecoming game on October 1st against Erie.

They’ll play from the stands and on the field at halftime. Registration is 25-dollars per person.

All proceeds will go towards the purchase of a new parade banner for the program.

Anyone can make a donation; to do so, their number is 620-848-3386.