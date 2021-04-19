Riverton adds new community garden

RIVERTON, Ks. — Just in time for Earth Day, this week – the city of Riverton is a little bit greener.

Thanks to the efforts of the group, Riverton Pride – volunteers planted a new orchard in the Riverton Community Garden this morning. The garden is intended provide fresh fruits and vegetables to the area.

Officials with Liberty Utilities were also on hand to teach Riverton High School students how to plant the saplings. Organizers hope this will result in the garden’s ongoing care by members of the community.

Jason Grossman, Vegetation Management Manager, said, “There’s definitely been a resurgence in home gardens and growing your own food, it’s a cleaner, healthier way to eat and people are really enjoying being outside.”

18 trees were planted by volunteers. The project also includes raised produce beds and a pollinator garden.