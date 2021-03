CARTHAGE, Mo. — Parts of River Street in Carthage will be shut down as crews work to replace a bridge this week.

Crews will be closing part of River Street between Fifth and Sixth streets to traffic on Wednesday. The roads will be open to people living in those areas. There will be a detour setup at Central and Fulton and River and Chestnut.

Construction begins Wednesday and will take 60 to 90 days to complete.