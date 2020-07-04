Rising temps mean higher risk for heat stroke

JOPLIN, Mo. — A rise in Summer temperatures means the risks are growing for heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Too much time in the sun can lead to dizziness, a headache, dehydration, and even seizures.

The issues grow as your body temperature nears 104 degrees, the point at which a heat-related illness is considered heat stroke.

Dr. Matthew Grounds with the Freeman Emergency Department says it’s important to think ahead.

Freeman Dr. Matt Grounds, said, “The best way is to prevent it and limit your time and exposure outside. You need to stay plenty hydrated and if at any time you’re feeling dizzy, lightheaded, or stop sweating and you are outside, you need to stop and go inside and cool off.”

Cold compresses can help treat mild cases.

But if a patient is experiencing heat stroke, they should seek medical attention for quick treatment.