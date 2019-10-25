RISE Center provides Southeast Kansas community access to special education resources

The RISE Center teaches students in pre-school to age 21 career life skills, self-care, and typical school subjects.

COLUMBUS, Kan. — “We’re centrally located, so none of our students have to ride in a bus for a very long time,” explained early childhood special education teacher Sheri Womeldorff.

The Rise Center in Columbus held a grand opening Thursday evening for the community to see what they do. Center staff noticed a need within Southeast Kansas to create a location for students with disabilities to get the services they need.

“We had a vision where we wanted to bring all of our programs together under one roof that allows our staff to be together, share resources and ideas — like-minded,” said Special Education Director Greg Kubler. “They do a lot of different things that typically, you wouldn’t see in general education classes.”

So, Rise Center staff transformed the vacant residential facility for girls and developed an education center for students in need. This building provides special education courses for 13 Southeast Kansas school districts, featuring subject courses for grade school students and shop and cooking classes for those learning life career skills.

“We have students with multiple disabilities and we have students with autism that we serve on part of the facility and we do that from pre-school to age 21 to allow differentiated instruction with those students,” Kubler added.

Individualized teachers are placed throughout the facility, including Sheri Womeldorff. Sheri works with students ages three to five from Cherokee and Labette Counties.

“What we do is we’re working with the students to learn better communication skills to be able to let us know what it is that they want and need on a regular basis, self-care skills, so being able to wash their hands, toilet training,” Womeldorff explained.

Students may not know it yet, but they have each other to lean on during these challenging years of school.

“We have this place that anyone would really want their child to go to school at, where we have students of all ages here, so my young students get to see older students as role models,” said Womeldorff.

Rise Center staff are now raising funds for a greenhouse and a handicap-accessible playground. Staff hope with the classes at the center, students will gain independence and be able to hold down jobs and become a contributing member of society.