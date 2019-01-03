Rinehart Jewelry celebrates 66 years of business

A family-owned jewelry store is celebrating 66 years of business within the Four States.

"My dad sold people his generation their engagement ring. They'll come in and say he let me set it up for five dollars a week. Then we sold their children their wedding sets,” says Kathy Butler, co-owner.

Rinehart Jewelry in Nevada is celebrating 66 years of business this year. The jewelry store is family-owned and operated starting with butler's parents opening the shop in the 1950's.

"My dad Jim Rinehart and mom, Helen, bought the jewelry department out of an optometrist office in 1952 and they were just off the square on Cherry St.,” says Butler.

Rinehart started the business all by himself, while his wife worked at a bank. And everyday on her lunch break, she would work the store front to give her husband a break.

"He worked on watches and sold watches and diamond rings was their main emphasis to begin with,” says Butler.

For Kathy, her love for working the family store came at an early age.

"They remodeled and had twin girls Susie, my sister, and I and I was always interested in the jewelry store and so I came into the store in 1977-78,” says Kathy.

Throughout the 66 years of business, Rinehart Jewelry has withstood competition from chains and neighboring stores.

"The chain jewelry stores really were our biggest competition in the 70's and 80's as I came in full force. Before that, dad was in competition with whatever stores were here because people didn't travel that much to shop,” says Butler.

With now three generations in the family business, hopes are high for the fourth generation of little ones.

"I'd like to see the next generation take it on too if it's possible,” says Butler.