Rightfully Hers exhibit visits Cottey College

NEVADA, Mo. — Wednesday marked the hundredth anniversary of the 19th amendment to the constitution, granting women the right to vote.

Students, faculty, and staff of Cottey College in Nevada had the chance to learn more about that event thanks to a historical pop up exhibit from the National Archives. It is entitled Rightfully Hers.

Cottey College Student Mariana Middents couldn’t think of a better place and time for the display than on the Cottey campus.

Mariana Middents, Cottey College Sophomore, said, “We got it here with us to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment which is especially relevant at a women’s college and especially a women’s college like this where we tend to focus on women who have been left out of the story a lot of times or who don’t always get their say in history.”

The exhibit will launch a series of events during the Fall semester to educate the campus community about the fight for the right to vote and the importance of informed voting practices.