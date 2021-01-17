Right to Life Memorial Rally held in Lamar

LAMAR, Mo. — Dozens gather in Lamar Sunday afternoon for the Right to Life Memorial Rally.

The event was held at Plaza Theater in rememberance of 48 years of legalized abortion.

Participants watched the film 180 and held a prayer service.

The group has the support of State Senator Rick Brattin and State Representative Ann Kelly.

They were invited to speak, but could not attend because they’re under covid-19 quarantine.

Dave Spiering, Missouri Right to Life State Board Chairman, says, “We were supposed to have had two representatives here. State rep. Ann kelly and Rick Brattin. Neither one of them could be here, so they sent us letters that could be read on their behalf.”

They passed out red roses after the presentation as a symbol of life.