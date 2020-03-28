Right Choices Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch to close

SOUTHWEST CITY, Mo. — One of the original cornmazes in the Four States has decided to close.

After fourteen years of operation, the owners of Right Choices Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch have decided it is time to move on to something different.

They say that they will cherish the friendships they developed over the years, and will certainly miss all of the wonderful people who helped them with the operation.

We at KSN would like to thank right choices for allowing us to cover their stories over the years and for the countless airplane rides over the corn maze for our news reporters.

Best wishes to the Manning family.