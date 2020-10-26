COLUMBUS, Kan. — A Columbus Chiropractic Office is getting the community moving.

Sunday afternoon Riggs Chiropractic held a pickle ball clinic at Reeves Park.

They had instructors teaching the community how to play the game.

Riggs Chiropractic also offered free spinal screenings and are giving back to families in need.

Rebecca Dobyns, Practice Representative for Riggs Chiropractic, says, “If anyone books an appointment with us today through our give back movement we do a free spinal screening, but if anyone books an appointment then we give that back to the foster closet cooperative here in town and it aids area foster families with any needs that they may have when they get placements.”

She says Sunday’s event was a great way to give back to the community and build relationships.