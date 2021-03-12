Ribbon cutting held for Neosho sports facility

NEOSHO, Mo. — A new sports complex in Neosho will help people get into or stay in shape. And it’s taking shape, itself.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Friday for Four States Sports – which is located off of Jay Drive. The weight room at the facility will serve area athletes and residents – as will its batting cages, fields, tanning beds, and gym.

Owner Chris Garrett is excited to be able to help so many kids.

Chris Garrett Owner of Four States Sports, said, “And I coached college football for seven years and just want to give the kids an opportunity to come here and get better instead of having to go you know an hour and a half two hours to get that type of training”

McKaylie Forrest, New Member, said, “Makes me feel very special and almost makes me feel like I have an advantage over all the other athletes puts me one step ahead and even my teammates cause it’s always competitive, you’re always trying to win and this is the way I could win in anything I’m doing.”

This is part of an ongoing project. The plan is to add a full gym complex as well as an aquatic park.