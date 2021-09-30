Ribbon cutting ceremony held for “Silverback Landing” Pittsburg housing development

PITTSBURG, Kans. — It’s a first for the city of Pittsburg in a really long time.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held today on the new “Silverback Landing” housing edition just east of the Pitt State campus. It’s the city’s first new housing development in 30 years.

Today’s ceremony celebrated the first phase of the project. City officials say it’s the beginning of the end of one of the biggest issues the city faces.

“Our housing survey showed there was a significant amount of people that work here but don’t live here and we thought I wonder why that is and when we looked deeper it was because we didn’t have any stock that would support it, so we started working on that several years ago and this is another one of those developments that just shows if you build it, they will come,” said Daron Hall, Pittsburg City Manager.

“We’ll have 133 home sites, phase one has 60, so we’ll have two more phases, uh we’ll basically be having a central park in the middle, phase two will have a pool for the neighborhood, they’ll be setting up a homes association where so people can manager their own amenities,” said Mickey Vena, Owner/Manager, Silverback Landing.

Construction on the project started about 18 months ago.