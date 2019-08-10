Ribbon cutting celebrates the Joplin VA Clinic

MISSOURI – Missouri Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe makes a stop in Joplin to celebrate the ribbon cutting at the VA Clinic.

The VA opened the community-based outpatient clinic. Residents and state officials as well as local officials all played a role in Friday’s ceremony. The outpatient clinic is just one of the many services the VA continues to add to this new location.

“Well this is a state of the art facility and it’s fantastic to have this down in Joplin anytime we can provide care for our heroes for the men and ladies that have served our state I think it’s a great day for the State of Missouri and I very much appreciate the VA’s effort to locate this facility here it’s really beautiful and it’s very easy to access for the veterans and the care givers that want to bring them here and we’re just excited to be a part of it.” Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe, Missouri

“The VA is really very serious about getting care to veterans and Joplin was clearly a logical place and here we are.” Wanda Shull, VA Clinic

The Joplin VA Clinic has seen more than 3,000 veterans since February.