Rezoning is happening in Webb City making residentials to commercials

WEBB CITY, MO – Webb City is rezoning several locations from residential to commercial.

Tonight the city council approved rezoning several addresses on South Madison for commercial use.

This means commercial developers can buy the properties in the future and residents living there now can stay, but will be moved if there is a disaster.

“There’s still two residential properties there and they can remain as residences they can remain living there. The only issue there would ever be is if they were to burn down or get knocked down by a tornado and get over 50% damage they would have to be removed residences and commercial properties when they build back.” Says Carl Francis, City Administrator.

He says rezoning the locations from residential to commercial will help bring more businesses to Webb City.

Meanwhile, two commercial properties on North Main will become residential so homes can be built on the land.

The rezoning will take effect two weeks from now during its second reading.