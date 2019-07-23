Reward offered in Pittsburg graffiti vandalism

PITTSBURG, Kan. – A Pittsburg organization is offering a reward to combat graffiti vandalism in the downtown area.

The Pittsburg Downtown Advisory Board is offering a $500 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever is responsible for the vandalism.

Police say the city has made significant progress to renovate the area and they’re disappointed to see someone destroy it with graffiti.

Anyone who has information should call the Pittsburg Police Department at 620-231-1700 or 620-231-TIPS.

Callers may remain anonymous.